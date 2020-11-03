FRISCO - Odell Beckham Jr. could be on the move again, eventually. And if his family gets a vote on the future of the colorful NFL wide receiver?

His family would vote that OBJ joins the Dallas Cowboys.

Beckham, 28, and a three-time Pro Bowler, tore his ACL in a recent Cleveland Browns' win over the Bengals. That means his season is over ... and smart speculation has it that his Browns career may be over as well.

Ian Rapoport's NFL Network said Sunday morning that, "There is a very real possibility that he has played his last game with the Cleveland Browns."

Beckham, the former LSU first-rounder who this year helped Cleveland beat the Cowboys and in previous years tormented Dallas as a member of the New York Giants, recently wrote on social media, "I couldn't tell you why this happened, this one doesn't make much sense. It's not for me to question, but I believe God truly has a plan and is using me for it. Ton of emotions flowing .. just taking some ME time, some time to heal. Thank u all for the Luv... be back soon."

But if "be back soon'' doesn't include a return to Cleveland ... then what?

The NFL trade deadline is this afternoon, but a transaction obviously isn't pending here. NFL Network notes that if Cleveland was to move on from the star receiver, it would likely be in an offseason trade, rather than a release. But that is trickier than it seems for Cleveland, because Beckham's contract - though it has three years remaining on it at about $14 million per - is not guaranteed beyond this season.

So if the Browns wish to move on from Beckham, they might not be in the decision-making driver's seat.

Beckham's production is fading, but theoretically, the right spot could rejuvenate him. Dallas isn't exactly receiver-needy, with Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup and CeeDee Lamb all under contract for next year. Yet ... the connections do exist. Beckham and Dallas QB Dak Prescott are friends. Beckham's long-time mentor is now the Cowboys' receivers coach, Adam Henry.

But most of all: Beckham's family - his parents and his circle of friends - are based in Dallas, and in Texas and in Louisiana. And if they get a vote? Odell Beckham Jr. will be a Cowboy.