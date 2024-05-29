Anthony Edwards Promises Micah Parsons Shoes In Dallas For Game 6
DALLAS - With Dallas Cowboys' Micah Parsons, Trevon Diggs and Osa Odighizuwa sitting court side, the Dallas Mavericks lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves, 105-100, for a 3-1 series count.
Parsons donned a Mavs' Luka Doncic jersey and Adidas AE1s, which are Minnesota Timberwolves' Anythony Edwards' signature shoes. After Edwards and the Timberwolves avoided the Western Conference Finals sweep, Edwards made a promise to win Game 5 and return to Dallas for Game 6 to give Parsons a gift.
"Micah Parsons, you know, he was rocking the AE1's and I told him, he wear a size 14, I'll bring him back some nice shoes for Game 6. That's what I told him."
Parsons took to Twitter/X to share the love.
"No cap ant one of my favorite players rn!! He’s a dog!!" wrote Parsons, who also posted a photo of the two athletes after the game.
Minnesota will host the Mavericks for Game 5 of the Western Conference finals on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. CT. A potential Game 6 in Dallas would be on Saturday.
For Parsons and the Cowboys, OTAs continue this week at Dallas Headquarters at The Star in Frisco. Parsons is expected to join Dallas in the voluntary workouts after missing last week.
The two-time All-Pro linebacker currently has two years remaining on his rookie contract after Dallas recently picked up his fifth-year option that would pay him $21.324 million guaranteed for the 2025 season.
In 2023, Parsons totaled a career-high 14 sacks and finished third in the Defensive Player of the Year voting.