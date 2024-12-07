Are the Cowboys the most disappointing big 4 pro sports team in Dallas?
The Dallas Cowboys are without a doubt the cultural enterprise of Dallas, Texas. Fans sink their heart and soul into the Dallas Cowboys while the other sports franchises in Dallas play second fiddle to the most valuable sports franchise in all of sports.
Despite all of this, there is a legitimate case to be made that the Cowboys have been the most disappointing franchise among the big four teams in Dallas since their last Super Bowl victory.
Since 1996, the Texas Rangers, Dallas Stars, and Dallas Mavericks have each made three championship appearances, with each one of them winning one.
Meanwhile, the Cowboys have failed to even reach a single conference championship, let alone compete for another Super Bowl.
Even when focusing on just the last two seasons, the other Dallas teams have significantly outshined the Cowboys.
The Dallas Stars have reached two consecutive Conference Finals, the Dallas Mavericks made it to the Finals last season, and the Texas Rangers won the World Series just two seasons ago.
So the answer is, yes, the Cowboys are easily the most disappointing sports franchise in Dallas in recent years. The Cowboys simply do not have a winning culture, and while each of the other franchises has endured playoff droughts over the past 30 years, they have rebounded and made the necessary moves to remain competitive in their respective leagues.
