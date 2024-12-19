Are the Dallas Cowboys better off without Zack Martin?
The Dallas Cowboys lost future Hall of Famer Zack Martin to a season-ending ankle injury, yet the team has recently seen an uptick in their offensive performances.
This raises the question: is their improved performance merely coincidental due to a weaker schedule, or are the Cowboys truly better off without their superstar offensive lineman?
Since Martin was injured in Week 11, the Cowboys have had one of the best rushing attacks in the league, averaging 145 yards per game. Many fans believe Brock Hoffman, Martin's replacement, deserves a lot of the credit.
MORE: Rico Dowdle is the NFL's best running back in the last 3 weeks
Hoffman has brought a sense of nastiness and aggressiveness that has ignited a fire in the Cowboys' offensive line and among the fan base.
While Hoffman is by no means better than Martin—who has fewer career holding penalties than Pro Bowl appearances—his presence has undoubtedly made a difference.
With both players heading into free agency, Martin's market price, along with his injury history, suggests that the Cowboys may be better off with Brock Hoffman at right guard.
The talent gap isn't too large at this point in their careers, and this move would free up more money for the Cowboys to spend on stars like Micah Parsons and Osa Odighizuwa.
