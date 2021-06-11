Cardinals QB Kyler Murray A Cowboys Fan? '(Expletive) No!'

The 'DFW kid' and Arizona Cardinals quarterback is brutally honest regarding his opinion of America's Team.

FRISCO - Kyler Murray was born in Bedford and went to high school in Allen. You might think he is naturally a fan of the Dallas Cowboys, as most kids born and raised here figure to be.

But not so fast. Murray was interviewed by Sports Illustrated for the release of his magazine cover with FaZe Clan on Thursday. He was asked about his NFL allegiances growing up.

When asked if he was a Cowboys fan as a child he responded with a loud and expressive, "(Expletive) no!"

"They were always a**," the Cardinals quarterback stated before revealing he was a Minnesota Vikings fan growing up.

SI retweeted Murray's full presser on Twitter.

We can't really blame him. Murray was born in 1997, and missed out on the Dallas Cowboys dynasty earlier in the decade.

The best Cowboys season Murray saw growing up was 2007, when the team went 13-3 in the regular season before losing to the division-rival New York Giants in the divisional round of the playoffs.

Kyler Murray apparently carries his dislike of the Dallas Cowboys onto the field as well.

In the Cardinals' Week 6 matchup against Dallas in 2020, the second-year quarterback carved up the defense with 188 passing yards and 74 rushing yards, with three total touchdowns as the Cardinals beat the Cowboys 38-10.

The Dak Prescott-led Cowboys can avenge that loss as they're scheduled to face the Cardinals in the preseason as well as in Week 17 of the 2021 NFL regular season.

The Cowboys begin training camp next month and kick off the regular season on the road on September 9 against the defending Super Bowl-champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

