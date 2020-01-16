CowboyMaven
Top Stories
Game Day
News

As Cowboys O-Line Leadership Changes, Zack Martin Undergoes 'Clean-Up' Surgery

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - Dallas Cowboys right guard Zack Martin will miss the Pro Bowl - a perennial spot for him - due to an ankle injury that required "clean-up'' surgery this week.

Martin has played in the NFL for six seasons and qualified for the Pro Bowl in each of those. Saints guard Larry Warford was recently named as an injury replacement for the 6-4, 310-pound Martin, who was also named to this year's All-Pro second-team unit; he's been a first-team All-Pro four times in his stellar career.

Martin appeared on the injury report this season due to a variety of ailments, including issues with his elbow and back in addition to the ankle. But the ankle surgery on Tuesday is reportedly the only thing requiring surgery.

https://twitter.com/CowboyMaven/status/1217599393962057733

Martin, 29, is expected to be ready to participate fully when the Cowboys offseason program gets underway here inside The Star in a couple of months. And when that occurs, it will of course be under the supervision of a new head coach in Mike McCarthy and a new offensive line coach in Joe Philbin, who CowboysSI.com is also reporting could be named "assistant head coach'' and could essentially be the running-game coordinator, with young Kellen Moore retaining his title as offensive coordinator.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

ALL NEW Cowboys Staff Tracker: Deep Dive Into Coach McCarthy Putting Final Pieces in Place

CowboysSI.com's Dallas Staff Tracker: Naming Names On Who Is Coming To Work For New Coach McCarthy's 2020 Cowboys

Mike Fisher

by

trush1492

Cowboys Conceit? Xavier Woods Says Next Year Dallas 'Is Going To The Super Bowl'

Cowboys Safety Xavier Woods Says the Players Must Take the Blame For Garrett's Departure But Also Says That under Coach McCarthy, Next Year Dallas 'Is Going To The Super Bowl'

Mike Fisher

Aikman’s Note to Jimmy, Who ‘Should’ve Been The 1st of ‘90’s Cowboys in Hall of Fame’

Troy Aikman’s Social-Media Statement Really Reads Like A Note to New Inductee Jimmy Johnson, Who ‘Should’ve Been The First of ‘90’s Cowboys in Hall of Fame’

Mike Fisher

by

bobenray

Cowboys Interviewing Browns Assistant Adam Henry For WR Coach Job

The Cowboys Are Reportedly Interviewing Browns Assistant Adam Henry For the WR Coach Job in Dallas

Mike Fisher

Is Ex Cowboys Coach Jason Garrett Interviewing To be Giants OC 'To Get Revenge'?

Ex Cowboys Coach Jason Garrett Interviewing To be the New Giants Offensive Coordinator under Joe Judge

Mike Fisher

Can New Hire Linguist From Texas A&M Bring Out the Best in Cowboys DBs?

The Cowboys Are Adding A College Coach to the Secondary. Can New Hire Linguist From Texas A&M Bring Out the Best in the Dallas DBs?

Mike Fisher

Cowboys McCarthy Plans To Hire Skip Peete at RB Coach

Cowboys boss Mike McCarthy Plans To Hire Rams Assistant Skip Peete at RB Coach

Mike Fisher

WATCH: 'They Broke My Heart,' Says Drew Pearson as He Learns Of Hall of Fame Stiff-Arm

WATCH: It’s a Hail Mary Heartbreak as The Pro Football Hall of Fame AgStiffs Cowboys icon Drew Pearson

Mike Fisher

Cowboys Cliff Harris to Hall of Fame: 'An Incredible Blessing'

Cowboys 'Captain Crash' Cliff Harris Is Finally in The Pro Football Hall of Fame: 'An Incredible Blessing'

Mike Fisher

Cowboys Hire Ex Giants Assistant Lunda Wells as New TE Coach

Cowboys Hire Ex Giants Assistant Lunda Wells as New TE Coach

Mike Fisher