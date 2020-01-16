As Cowboys O-Line Leadership Changes, Zack Martin Undergoes 'Clean-Up' Surgery

FRISCO - Dallas Cowboys right guard Zack Martin will miss the Pro Bowl - a perennial spot for him - due to an ankle injury that required "clean-up'' surgery this week.

Martin has played in the NFL for six seasons and qualified for the Pro Bowl in each of those. Saints guard Larry Warford was recently named as an injury replacement for the 6-4, 310-pound Martin, who was also named to this year's All-Pro second-team unit; he's been a first-team All-Pro four times in his stellar career.

Martin appeared on the injury report this season due to a variety of ailments, including issues with his elbow and back in addition to the ankle. But the ankle surgery on Tuesday is reportedly the only thing requiring surgery.

Martin, 29, is expected to be ready to participate fully when the Cowboys offseason program gets underway here inside The Star in a couple of months. And when that occurs, it will of course be under the supervision of a new head coach in Mike McCarthy and a new offensive line coach in Joe Philbin, who CowboysSI.com is also reporting could be named "assistant head coach'' and could essentially be the running-game coordinator, with young Kellen Moore retaining his title as offensive coordinator.