AT&T Stadium suffers another mishap ahead of Cowboys-Texans MNF clash
The disappointing trajectory of the Dallas Cowboys' season is evident, even within the confines of AT&T Stadium.
After starting the season with a 0-4 home record, experiencing issues with a lack of curtains to block the sunlight, and now facing another setback—a piece of metal has just become dislodged from the stadium's retractable roof system while it was being opened ahead of Dallas' Monday night matchup against the Houston Texans.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys add practice squad reinforcements at TE & DB ahead of Texans clash
A planned open-roof experience for tonight’s game at AT&T Stadium which would have been a first since 2022, has been now altered due to the incident.
While no injuries were reported, the incident has prompted stadium officials to prioritize safety and close the roof.
The matter is currently under investigation and a decision regarding the reopening of the roof will be made.
Perhaps Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was right; maybe the team should "tear down the stadium and build a new one."
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Cowboys vs. Texans: 3 keys to victory for Week 11
Cowboys’ final Week 11 injury update is worst-case for struggling secondary
Former Dallas Cowboys star arrested after Jake Paul-Mike Tyson fight
Dallas Cowboys 3-round mock draft brings star running back home
3 Dallas Cowboys to start in fantasy football vs. Texans in Week 11