Falcons 29, Cowboys 10 Halftime: A Comedy Of Errors

Mike Fisher

ARLINGTON - There is nothing preventing a Dallas Cowboys' second-half comeback here at AT&T Stadium ... except more fumbles, more blown coverages, more penalties and more botched trick plays.

Otherwise, Dallas - down 26-10 to the Atlanta Falcons at intermission here in this Week 2 matchup pitting a pair of 0-1 teams - is just fine.

Can the Cowboys come back in front of this COBID-19-forced sparse-but-booing crowd? In a very literal sense, their odds would be increased by avoiding a repeat of the first half, during which they and gave up a trio of Matt Ryan TD passes.

Big-picture? These Cowboys have not in the last year-plus - no matter whether the head coach is a "clapper'' or not - fared well in comeback attempts or in close games. Dallas is 1-7 in one-score games in 2019 and 2020 (including last week's 20-17 loss at the Los Angeles Rams) and hasn't forged a comeback when down in the first quarter by 14 points in 13 years. Indeed, according to ESPN Stats & Information, the Cowboys are 1-13 in the last 20 seasons when trailing by 14 or more points in the first quarter.

Want to blame the battered offensive line? Legit. Want to blame the Mike McCarthy-led new coaching staff, which is overseeing a performance that is actually worse than was ever overseen by the deposed Jason Garrett? Legit. 

Want to blame Jerry Jones? That's a take that shows the same attention to detail that the Dallas Cowboys are showing today in protecting the football.

