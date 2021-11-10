Falcons at Cowboys: 'It Pisses Me Off,' Says Dak

Of missing big throws, the Cowboys quarterback says, “It pisses me off.''

FRISCO - In NFL Week 9, Matt Ryan climbed the ladder of success. ... while Dak Prescott, perched atop that ladder, plunged to the bottom.

Ryan's Atlanta Falcons went on the road as a six-point underdog, but came back from New Orleans with a 27-25 victory over the Saints. And for his part in the Falcons' win, quarterback Matt Ryan has been named NFC Offensive Player of the Week by the NFL.

Ryan was 23 of 30 passing for 343 yards and two touchdowns. He also added eight yards rushing and a touchdown.

Meanwhile, of course, Prescott and the Cowboys were laying their egg in a 30-16 home blow-out loss to the Denver Broncos. It was, in the judgment of many, the poorest game of Prescott's fine career.

He vows it will not happen again.

“We got beat, we got thumped in every aspect of the game,'' said Prescott, who, coming off his calf injury, threw for a misleadingly high total of 232 yards with two touchdowns ... while completing just 48.7% of his passes.

Of missing big throws, the Cowboys quarterback added: “It pisses me off.''

The Falcons were almost "pissed off'' too last week and on the verge of another humiliating fourth-quarter choke-job before Ryan, running back Cordarrelle Patterson, and kicker Younghoe Koo rescued the win.

The Falcons led 24-6 with 10:39 left in the fourth quarter before the Saints, not surprisingly to Falcons fans, scored 19 straight points.

The mistake the Saints made was leaving 61 seconds on the clock after taking a 25-24 lead for Ryan and the Falcons to save face and save the game.

Atlanta's first play from scrimmage after receiving the ensuing kickoff was a 64-yard Ryan pass to Patterson that immediately put the Falcons in field-goal range.

From there it was clock management and Pro Bowl kicker Koo to ice the game.

The Falcons are 4-4, but 3-1 in road games. They'll need to harness some of that road magic against the Cowboys, as according to the latest lines, the Falcons are a nine-point road dog to the 6-2 Cowboys, their biggest deficit of the year.

Can the Falcons give the fans in Dallas a repeat performance? Or will the Cowboys get right?

The Falcons will need the reigning NFC Offensive Player of the Week and his teammates to play their best game of the season. And the Cowboys will need their MVP candidate to return to that form.

