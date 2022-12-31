The late Barbara Walters' intro to her interview with Jerry Jones includes the line, "The Cowboys aren't "America's Team' - they're 'Jerry's Team.''

FRISCO - Barbara Walters, who has passed away at the age of 93, created an incredible legacy in news and entertainment, and is maybe most known for her unique and in-depth TV interviews ... in which she made an impression in the sports world at well.

Which is where Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, and almost two dozen other sports figures, figure into her obituary.

The ABC News star was the host of an assortment of interview shows, and from 1933 to 2015, her video visits were collected into a special year-end program called "Barbara Walters' 10 Most Fascinating People.''

And in 1994, fresh off another Cowboys win in the Super Bowl - and Jones' divorce from coach Jimmy Johnson - Walters interviewed the controversial Cowboys owner.

She states that Jones is the "only celebrity'' among NFL owners, and notes in her intro, "The Cowboys aren't "America's Team' - they're 'Jerry's Team.''

In this episode, you find Jones at the 11:12 mark ... tucked into her "10 Most Fascinating People'' list along with the likes of Nelson Mandela, Steven Spielberg, Tom Hanks, Barbra Streisand and President Jimmy Carter.

In the 21 years of making the list, a handful of sports figures are included. Tucked in there with the likes of Lance Armstrong, Shaquille O'Neal, Caitlyn Jenner, Tiger Woods and LeBron James is ... Jerry Jones.

