‘The Book of Bash’: New DE Rips Jets, Reveals Colorful Reasons for Cowboys Signing

Basham on his Cowboys move: 'I like to tell people, 'It's still the same 'ish' - just a different toilet.' I'm moving up.'

FRISCO - New Dallas Cowboys pass-rusher Tarell Basham has playfully offered up the three reasons he signed with Dallas as a free agent. Those three:

1) “America’s Team,'' he said. "Publicity.''

2) "Knowing that you have a better chance than most to go to the playoffs every year,'' he said.

3) Just knowing,'' he said, "the ability they have on this team, the explosiveness that they have on offense. I feel like it’s been a while since I played with a really explosive offense to compliment a really good defense. It just seemed like the best opportunity to come in and be successful.”

Basham has spent his four NFL seasons that never quite got over the top, with the Indianapolis Colts and the New York Jets.

"I feel like I've done enough losing in my past,'' he said.

The Cowboys believe that Basham can compete with Randy Gregory opposite DeMarcus Lawrence for first-team snaps as a pass-rusher. He's coming off his best season - in 16 games and nine starts for the Jets, he set career-highs with 36 tackles, 3.5 sacks and 13 quarterback hits - and Basham is a believer, too.

“What’s crazy is I didn’t even know that the (poor) environment was what it was,” Basham said. “It didn’t feel like that while you were in it. But then you walk into a good one like this, and from the top down, from the (front) office to the equipment staff, we all expect to win in this building. And you can feel that. It’s the difference.”

Basham believes Dallas defensive coordinator Dan Quinn can make him a better player. But he also seems to have confidence is continuing to build on what got him here.

"It's definitely going to be a new chapter," Basham said. "But it's still 'The Book of Bash.'We're still on the same book. I like to tell people, 'It's still the same 'ish' - just a different toilet.' I'm moving up."

