Bengals lose key defender ahead of Monday Night's matchup vs. Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys are set to face off against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football, with the Bengals facing a significant blow to their defense.
Linebacker Logan Wilson, a key player in their defensive scheme, underwent knee surgery and is expected to miss the remainder of the regular season.
MORE: Cowboys' Jake Ferguson opens up about concussion scare
Wilson's absence will undoubtedly impact the Bengals' defensive capabilities. Known for his versatility and playmaking ability, he has been a crucial component of their defense.
In 11 games this season, Wilson has recorded 104 tackles, along with 2 forced fumbles, 2 fumble recoveries, and 1 pass deflection.
The Cowboys themselves have faced injury challenges this season and more recently on the offensive line with All-Pro guard Zack Martin and rookie tackle Tyler Guyton.
Guyton has not practiced this week and is dealing with ankle and knee issues, while Martin, a future Hall of Famer, has been ruled out for the rest of the season following ankle surgery, with speculations about his future up in the air.
Dallas, riding a two-game win streak, aims to clinch its first three-game streak of the season and keep their playoff hopes alive.
The Cowboys and Bengals clash on Monday Night Football, December 9 at 8:15 PM ET, with streaming available on Disney+ with a special Simpsons broadcast to conclude Week 14.
