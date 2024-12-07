Cowboys Country

Bengals lose key defender ahead of Monday Night's matchup vs. Cowboys

Another injury blow to the Bengals' defense who will be without linebacker Logan Wilson following knee surgery.

Ali Jawad

Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Cowboys are set to face off against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football, with the Bengals facing a significant blow to their defense.

Linebacker Logan Wilson, a key player in their defensive scheme, underwent knee surgery and is expected to miss the remainder of the regular season.

MORE: Cowboys' Jake Ferguson opens up about concussion scare

Wilson's absence will undoubtedly impact the Bengals' defensive capabilities. Known for his versatility and playmaking ability, he has been a crucial component of their defense.

Logan Wilson
Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

In 11 games this season, Wilson has recorded 104 tackles, along with 2 forced fumbles, 2 fumble recoveries, and 1 pass deflection.

The Cowboys themselves have faced injury challenges this season and more recently on the offensive line with All-Pro guard Zack Martin and rookie tackle Tyler Guyton.

Guyton has not practiced this week and is dealing with ankle and knee issues, while Martin, a future Hall of Famer, has been ruled out for the rest of the season following ankle surgery, with speculations about his future up in the air.

Zack Martin
Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images

Dallas, riding a two-game win streak, aims to clinch its first three-game streak of the season and keep their playoff hopes alive.

The Cowboys and Bengals clash on Monday Night Football, December 9 at 8:15 PM ET, with streaming available on Disney+ with a special Simpsons broadcast to conclude Week 14.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI 

Cowboys vs. Bengals: 3 keys to victory for NFL Week 14 MNF

Dallas Cowboys make surprising trade in 3-round NFL mock draft

4 great players not named Ashton Jeanty Cowboys could target in 2025 NFL Draft

Where would the Cowboys pick in the NFL Draft after Week 13?

Meet Abby Summers: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Rookie

Published
Ali Jawad
ALI JAWAD

Home/News