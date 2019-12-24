'Best Coast Cowboys' Podcast: Playing 'The Blame Game' At The Star

FRISCO - In the latest episode of the “Best Coast Boys” podcast, hosts Landon McCool and the Dallas Morning News’ John Owning review the Dallas Cowboys’ disappointing loss to the Philadelphia Eagles while also discussing their overarching thoughts on the Cowboys season.

The “Best Coast Boys” podcast is a Cowboys-centric podcast that will delve into many other topics. Whether it is the NFL, Cowboys, movies, music, comics, food or Mixed Martial Arts, nothing is off limits on the “Best Coast Boys” podcast.

After the pleasantries, the guys dive into their review of the Dallas loss. See more on the Cowboys' visit to Philly here, and more on the problems with "the real enemy'' inside the building here.) Landon beings by discussing why Sunday may have proved that Dallas is a below-average team that’s had moments of greatness and nothing more. John laments how the issues against Philadelphia have been issues all season, discussing primarily the drops.

John breaks down why he thinks Dak Prescott and the receivers deserve equal blame for the passing game woes vs. Philadelphia why also taking the time to let out his frustration at the speed-option play-call into the short side of the field. Landon discusses Prescott’s performance and both agree that they aren’t dissuaded from giving Prescott a big contract in the future. The guys also discuss Chidobe Awuzie’s poor play while also critiquing the defensive coaching staff.

The “Best Coast Boys” podcast will return next week to review the Cowboys’s performance against the Washington Redskins. Join us!

