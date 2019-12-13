Best Coast Podcast: Film Analysis - What's Wrong With These Cowboys?

In the latest episode of the “Best Coast Boys” podcast, hosts Landon McCool and the Dallas Morning News’ John Owning preview the Cowboys game against the Rams, review what’s wrong with the team and look ahead to the potential coaching search.

After the pleasantries, the guys catch up on all the latest injuries news and notes surrounding the Cowboys roster. Here's the final Rams-at-Cowboys injury report ...

After that, Landon and John dive into their review of what’s wrong with the Cowboys team. Landon discusses how execution is killing the defense and John piggybacks off that by lamenting Dallas’ tackling issues. The guys discuss why a healthy and effective Leighton Vander Esch is missed.

As far as the offense, John talks about Dak Prescott’s slight regression in recent weeks and Landon breaks down how mental lapses and poor situational play have stunted the offense in recent weeks. The guys also discuss the issues with the wide receivers, as they take a look at how injuries are affecting Amari Cooper. (Worth noting: A source tells CowboysSI.com this week that Cooper is "fully healthy'' - but that doesn't eliminate concerns that he might blow a tire in-game on Sunday.)

The guys also make sure to preview this Sunday visit from Rams. John discusses why he thinks the Rams should be favored to win while Landon breaks down how meaningless the game is in regards to the playoff picture.

To end the show, the guys give some of their favorite potential head coaching candidates (We've got Jerry Jones' thoughts on college coaches here) while John gives one reason for the Cowboys to be optimistic.

