Cowboys Country

Best Dallas Cowboys gear for the 2024 NFL Season

We’ve rounded up the must-have Cowboys merch to keep you looking sharp all season long.

Kilty Cleary

Micah Parsons Dallas Cowboys Fanatics Player Icon Name & Number T-Shirt
Cowboys Nation, it's that time of year again! The 2024 NFL season is here, and the excitement is through the roof.

The question on everyone’s mind: Is this the year our beloved Cowboys return to the Super Bowl? While we wait to see how the season unfolds, one thing is certain -- you need to be repping your team in style!

Whether you’re cheering from the stands at AT&T Stadium or hosting gameday parties at home, showing your Cowboys pride is a must. That’s where we come in. We’ve rounded up the best gear from Fanatics to ensure you’re decked out in the freshest Cowboys merch from head to toe.

Click on any links or photos to purchase and check out the Cowboys' Collection here.

Men’s Jerseys: Suit Up Like a True Cowboy

Available in a range of designs, from classic home colors to bold alternate looks, these jerseys are perfect for game day.

Micah Parsons Dallas Cowboys Nike Legend Jersey
Dallas Cowboys Nike Custom Game Jersey
Dak Prescott Dallas Cowboys Nike Game Team Jersey
CeeDee Lamb Dallas Cowboys Nike 2nd Alternate Legend Jersey
Women’s Jerseys: Game Day Glam

Ladies, it’s time to show off your Cowboys spirit in style! The selection of women’s jerseys is perfect for game day or any day you want to represent.

Trevon Diggs Dallas Cowboys Nike Women's Alternate Legend Jersey
From the classic navy and silver to the bold throwback designs, these jerseys are designed to keep you looking sharp while you cheer on America’s Team.

They’re tailored for a flattering fit, so you can look fierce and feel comfortable as you root for a Cowboys victory.

Dak Prescott Dallas Cowboys Nike Women's Game Team Jersey
Dallas Cowboys Nike Women's Alternate Custom Game Jersey
Youth Cowboys: Gear Up the Next Generation

Dallas Cowboys Wes & Willy Youth Reversible Fleece Pullover Sweatshirt
Dallas Cowboys Wes & Willy Youth Football Long Sleeve T-Shirt
Dallas Cowboys MOJO Ultimate Fan Backpack
Dallas Cowboys Girls Youth Prime Pullover Hoodie
Everything In Between: Hats, Hoodies, and More

But wait, there’s more! No Cowboys outfit is complete without the right accessories. Check out the selection of hats, hoodies, and more to complete your game-day look.

Whether you’re shielding your eyes from the Texas sun with a stylish Cowboys cap or staying warm during those chilly late-season games with a cozy hoodie, we’ve got you covered.

Dallas Cowboys New Era 2024 NFL Training Camp 9SEVENTY Trucker Hat
Dallas Cowboys Classic Casual Hat
Dallas Cowboys '47 Movement Franchise Fitted Hat
Dallas Cowboys '47 Women's Ballpark Cheer Dusty Rose Clean Up Adjustable Hat
Dallas Cowboys Nike Sideline Jersey Pullover Hoodie
Dallas Cowboys Gameday Couture Women's Sunday Drives Oversized Crewneck Pullover
Don't forget to check out the Dallas Cowboys Collection and find exactly what you're looking to rock this season.

