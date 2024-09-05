Best Dallas Cowboys player to wear jersey No. 3: Richie Cunningham
Today is a day when all NFL fans can rejoice. The 2024 regular season kicks off tonight when the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Baltimore Ravens in a rematch of the AFC Championship.
While it is nice to have meaningful football back, it is still three days until the Dallas Cowboys open their season.
This brings us to the reason we are here today. Today, we take a look back at the best player to wear the number 3 for the Cowboys.
MORE: Best Dallas Cowboys player to wear jersey No. 4: Dak Prescott
Although the number 3 may not be rich in history, that doesn't diminish the legacy left by this boot.
Richie Cunningham - K
The career of kicker Richie Cunningham was short-lived, but his time in Dallas can't be forgotten. The former placekicker spent three years with the Cowboys from 97-99. During that time, Cunningham was 54 of 75 from distance and hit 100% of his extra point tries. Cunningham earned All-Pro honors in his first season with the franchise.
So, tonight, when you see a kicker take the field, think about the man who represents the number 3 for the Cowboys franchise.
