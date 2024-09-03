Best Dallas Cowboys player to wear jersey No. 5: Dan Bailey
The Dallas Cowboys regular season is just five days away!
Now, while you're making your Sunday plans and figuring out how to watch Thursday night and Friday night football, it is time to take a look at the best player ever to wear the No. 5 jersey for the Cowboys.
A number that is once again ruled by the power of the leg.
Dan Bailey - K
Dan Bailey began his career with the Cowboys in 2011. The former Oklahoma State special teams star spent seven years in Dallas, earning a Pro Bowl selection in 2015.
Bailey went 56 for 56 in extra points in 2014, while his best field goal percentage was 93.8 percent in 2015. The former Dallas kicker finished his time with the Cowboys with an 88.2 percent average.
Fans of teams with good kickers often overlook the kicking position. Currently, Cowboys fans have it made with Brandon Aubrey, but they also had a good one with Bailey. The No. 5 is in good hands with a player like Dan Bailey.
