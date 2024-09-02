Best Dallas Cowboys player to wear jersey No. 6: Chris Jones
Do you feel it? That electric feeling goes up and down your spine. Well, if you don't believe that it is a medical issue, chances are it is your excitement for the start of the Dallas Cowboys season.
Yes, it is just six days before the Cowboys take on the Cleveland Browns, meaning this will be the longest week of the year.
To pass the time, we take a look at the best player to ever wear the No. 6 jersey in Big D.
Although the number is not rich in history with the team, it does belong to someone who proved to be someone you could count on.
MORE: Best Dallas Cowboys player to wear jersey No. 7: Trevon Diggs
Chris Jones - P
Chris Jones may be forgotten just because he is a punter, but don't disrespect his decade-long career with the Cowboys.
Jones obviously had a talent for booting the ball, or he wouldn't have lasted as long as he did in the league. Being a punter has to be a nerve-racking job, but Jones was the ultimate punter by never giving up 400 return yards in a season.
Although the punter position is not the most popular, it is still an important one. Tip your cap to Jones, who is the best player to wear the No. 6 for the Cowboys.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Dak To The Future: 3 potential free agent destinations for Dak Prescott in 2025
SWAG: Dallas Cowboys uniform schedule unveiled for 2024 NFL season
Put Some Respect On It: 3 disrespected Cowboys ready to make a name in 2024
Texas Legends: Micah Parsons meets Texas Longhorns mascot Bevo (VIDEO)
Cowgirls: Meet Abby Summers: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Rookie