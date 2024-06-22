Best Dallas Cowboys player to wear jersey No. 78

Cowboys Country

It is 78 days until the start of the Dallas Cowboys season. With that, it is time to crown the best player to wear the number 78 for the franchise.

Jan 28, 1996; Tempe, AZ, USA; FILE PHOTO; Dallas Cowboys defensive end Leon Lett (78) reacts with teammates on the the field against the Pittsburgh Steelers during Super Bowl XXX at Sun Devil Stadium. Dallas defeated Pittsburgh 27-17.
Jan 28, 1996; Tempe, AZ, USA; FILE PHOTO; Dallas Cowboys defensive end Leon Lett (78) reacts with teammates on the the field against the Pittsburgh Steelers during Super Bowl XXX at Sun Devil Stadium. Dallas defeated Pittsburgh 27-17. / The Arizona Republic-USA TODAY Sports
The best player to wear the number could be a fun debate for Cowboys fans, but, in the end, there was only one man to take the coveted spot of being the best.

Leon Lett - DT/DE

Jan 31, 1993; Pasadena, CA, USA; FILE PHOTO; Dallas Cowboys defensive end Leon Lett (78) on the field after Super Bowl XXVII at the Rose Bowl. The Cowboys defeated the Buffalo Bills 52-17.
Jan 31, 1993; Pasadena, CA, USA; FILE PHOTO; Dallas Cowboys defensive end Leon Lett (78) on the field after Super Bowl XXVII at the Rose Bowl. The Cowboys defeated the Buffalo Bills 52-17. / James D. Smith-USA TODAY Sports

In my research on those who have worn the No. 78 for Dallas, two names appeared on the top of the list: Leon Lett and John Dutton. Dutton was an All-Pro in the league, but not with the Cowboys.

Lett spent 10 years in Dallas, earning two Pro Bowl nods.

You can't tell the story of the No. 78 without either man. However, Lett gets the edge as his tenure as a Cowboys player outweighs Dutton's.

Lett was a part of three Super Bowl championship teams in Dallas. Those old enough to remember know that Lett was also part of a not-so-memorable moment as he celebrated a touchdown a little prematurely. No matter the case, the Cowboys still celebrated the ending of that game by hoisting the Lombardi Trophy.

