Best Dallas Cowboys player to wear jersey No. 78
It is 78 days until the start of the Dallas Cowboys season. With that, it is time to crown the best player to wear the No. 78 for the franchise.
The best player to wear the number could be a fun debate for Cowboys fans, but, in the end, there was only one man to take the coveted spot of being the best.
Leon Lett - DT/DE
In my research on those who have worn the No. 78 for Dallas, two names appeared on the top of the list: Leon Lett and John Dutton. Dutton was an All-Pro in the league, but not with the Cowboys.
Lett spent 10 years in Dallas, earning two Pro Bowl nods.
You can't tell the story of the No. 78 without either man. However, Lett gets the edge as his tenure as a Cowboys player outweighs Dutton's.
Lett was a part of three Super Bowl championship teams in Dallas. Those old enough to remember know that Lett was also part of a not-so-memorable moment as he celebrated a touchdown a little prematurely. No matter the case, the Cowboys still celebrated the ending of that game by hoisting the Lombardi Trophy.