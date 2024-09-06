Best Dallas Cowboys player to wear jersey No. 2: Jourdan Lewis
Last night, the start of the NFL season began as the Kansas City Chiefs took on the Baltimore Ravens. While seeing the start of the season is fun, it is still not like watching your first Dallas Cowboys game of the season. Yes, Cowboys fans are still two days away from watching their beloved franchise take the field.
With two days until the start of the season, it is now time for our latest installment of the best players to wear their respective number for the franchise.
Let's take a closer look at number 2 and just who is the best to suit up in the deuce.
Jourdan Lewis - CB
No disrespect to anyone who has worn the number 2 for the Cowboys, but the number doesn't have a rich history with the franchise. So, it is time to mount up and support the player who currently wears the number. Jourdan Lewis started wearing the number in 2022 after wearing the numbers 27 and 26 in his first five years with the team.
MORE: Cowboys honor Jourdan Lewis with Unsung Leader Award
Lewis has started 51 of his 99 games with the Cowboys. The former third-round pick was recently announced as the starting NCB on the team's first unofficial depth chart of the regular season. Maybe the 2024 season will be the year that Lewis puts his stamp on the number 2 and becomes the most memorable player to wear the number.
