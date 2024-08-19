Best Dallas Cowboys player to wear jersey No. 20: Mel Renfro
It is now only 20 days until the first NFL Sunday. This means it is just 20 days until the Dallas Cowboys take on the Cleveland Browns in the game, which will always be remembered as Tom Brady's first in the booth. Before we get there, we still have a few players left to celebrate.
Today, we take a look at the best player ever to wear the number 20 for the Cowboys.
MORE: Best Dallas Cowboys player to wear jersey No. 21: Deion Sanders
Mel Renfro - DB/RB
Before there was a Deion Sanders who showed off his athletic abilities to the world, the Cowboys had Mel Renfro. Renfro was selected by the Cowboys in the second round of the 1964 NFL Draft and made an immediate impact on the franchise.
A running back star at Oregon, Renfro made his mark as a defensive back in the NFL and was also one of the best return specialists of his era.
MORE: Best Dallas Cowboys player to wear jersey No. 22: Emmitt Smith
Renfro was a ten-time Pro Bowl selection and a two-time Super Bowl champion. In 1977, after 14 seasons in Dallas, Renfro decided to call it a career. A career resume that may never be duplicated, Renfro's Hall of Fame career makes him the best player to suit up in the number 20 for the franchise.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Q&A: Micah Parsons talks respect for military, giving back, preparing for season, and video games
How Did We Do? Cowboys stock risers and fallers for players on the roster bubble after week 2
Takeaways: 4 takeaways from Cowboys' win vs Raiders in second preseason game
Rookie Making Impact: Cooper Beebe hype train soars as Cowboys rookie tosses Raiders like children