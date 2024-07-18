Best Dallas Cowboys player to wear jersey No. 52
The start of the 2024 Dallas Cowboys season is just 52 days away. With that, it is time for the latest installment of our best players to wear their respective number for the franchise. Today, we celebrate another great linebacker who played for Dallas. Let's dive in.
Here is the greatest player ever to wear the 52 for the navy and silver.
Dave Edwards - LB
Linebacker Dave Edwards is one of the rare stories that one doesn't often hear nowadays. The Denver Broncos selected Edwards in the 25th round of the AFL Draft. However, the Auburn Tigers star decided to take his chances and sign with the Cowboys as a free agent. That move proved to be the move that landed Edwards on our countdown of the best payers to suit up for the franchise.
Edwards spent 13 years in Dallas, appearing in 181 games and starting 164 of those. The Cowboys legend finished his career with 15.5 sacks and played a role in the Cowboys winning their first Super Bowl in 1971. The 52 has had a lot of suitors, but Edwards' impact on the franchise made him an easy choice to represent the franchise as the best to ever wear it.
