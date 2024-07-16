Best Dallas Cowboys player to wear jersey No. 54
Fifty-four days separate Dallas Cowboys fans from their star of the 2024 regular season. Now, before you put all of your focus and energy on hating the Browns, we still have more Cowboys to celebrate. Today, we celebrate the greatest player in the franchise's history to represent the 54. Someone who has achieved the ultimate award for excellent play on the football field.
Randy White - DT/LB/DE
A do-it-all defensive stud, Randy White is the rightful king to all of those who have represented the 54 in Dallas. The former second-overall pick of the 1975 NFL Draft did not let the franchise down during his time on the gridiron. This may get long-winded, but the man has many accolades to boast about. A 9-time Pro Bowl nominee, seven-time All-Pro, a member of the All 1980 Hall of Fame Team, a Super Bowl champion, and finally, a member of the NFL Hall of Fame.
I'm going to need a minute to gather myself.
White is not just the greatest player to ever wear the 54; he is one of the greatest to ever step on the field in Dallas. When you think of players who gave it all during their playing time, Randy White is someone who could play in any generation. Something that can't be said for everyone, but can be said for a Hall of Famer.