Best Dallas Cowboys player to wear jersey No. 55
The greatest player ever to wear the 56 for the Dallas Cowboys was a fan-favorite linebacker. The number 55 is another celebration of a franchise great linebacker. Today, we celebrate being 55 days away from the start of the Cowboys season by honoring the most outstanding player to wear the 55 for the navy and silver.
Lee Roy Jordan is the epitome of a defensive leader. Being the first-round pick for the Cowboys back in 1963, Jordan was a staple of the Dallas defense. If you're looking for names that helped build the Cowboys franchise's reputation, Jordan's name should be at the top of the list. The former Alabama standout earned five Pro Bowl selections during his time in Dallas. Oh yeah, Jordan was also a member of the Cowboys' first Super Bowl champion team.
In fourteen seasons with the franchise, Jordan appeared in 187 games, starting in 174 of them. Before it became the end-all-be-all stat that it is today, Jordan racked up 19.5 sacks in his career. However, the most incredible stat during Jordan's playing career might be his interception total. Jordan finished his career with 32 interceptions as a linebacker.
After examining the history of the number 55, it was easy to see that no one was more deserving to honor the number than Lee Roy Jordan.