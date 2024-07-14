Best Dallas Cowboys player to wear jersey No. 56
The Dallas Cowboys are just 56 days away from the start of their 2024 season. Yes, fans will get some preseason action as an appetizer. However, the full course of Cowboys football is less than two months away. To celebrate, we continue our countdown of greatest players ever to wear their respective number with the franchise. Today, we dive into the number 56.
Bradie James - LB
Name your kid Bradie James in the year 2024, and everyone will know you're expecting big things in sports from that child. However, what if a Bradie James already ruled the gridiron? The Cowboys selected Bradie James in the fourth round of the 2003 NFL Draft, and the former LSU Tiger made his time with the franchise count. Playing nine of his ten years in Dallas, James finished his tenure with the Cowboys with 757 tackles from the linebacker position.
James' final season with the Cowboys came to an end in 2011, as he played with the Houston Texans in his final season. The former Cowboys star did more than accomplish great things on the football field. Back in 2010, James opened up a breast cancer resource center in the Dallas area. He is a former captain of the franchise who puts his resources into caring for others. James is the perfect example of a great human being and deserves the honor of being the greatest to wear the 56 in Dallas.