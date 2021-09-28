Dak Evaluates ‘Best’ Dak

Through three weeks, Prescott has totaled 878 passing yards, six TDs, and two picks … and something more …

ARLINGTON - The question was a leading one. But the answer was a powerful one.

“Yeah,” said Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott after engineering Monday’s 41-21 drubbing of the visiting Philadelphia Eagles. “I feel like I’m playing the best I’ve ever played.”

That is saying something - but it’s not just about the stats, which are impressive enough. It’s about how the franchise quarterback has so much command of what the Cowboys are going on offense.

Dallas moved to 2-1 while handling Philly in all phases, including on the strength of pressure (and two-interception) defense and the rushing attack (with Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard sharing the load).

But so notable was Prescott’s efficient in this nationally-televised contest, completing 21 of 26 passes for 238 yards, three touchdowns, and no interceptions - all good for a 143.3 QB rating.

And it wasn’t like Dallas’ vaunted receiving corps carried the QB; his three TD passes went to No. 4 wideout Ced Wilson and to backup tight end Dalton Schultz (who snared a pair).

But the numbers …

Through three weeks, Prescott has totaled 878 passing yards, six TDs, and two picks … and complete erasure of any public doubt stemming from his devastating ankle injury sustained a year ago on this same AT&T Stadium field.

“I think just getting hurt last year and having to sit back and watch football, a different perspective and just different ways people play this game,” Prescott said after the game, speaking on learning while rehabbing. “Going back, the experience obviously has helped, but just studying and preparing myself and then all the work that I’ve put in just to get back healthy …

“I’m just comfortable in this system and everything that is going on around me and having playmakers. That’s a credit to guys around me. The offensive line and the receivers, they make my job a whole lot easier.

