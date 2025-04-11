Cowboy Roundup: Best NFL Draft options for Dallas, Breece Hall trade not realistic
Happy Friday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. It's time to ring in another weekend. We are running out of weekends until the NFL Draft, which means there is plenty of information for everyone to look into as top prospects continue visiting The Star.
On Thursday, Texas Longhorns standout Matthew Golden made his visit, and posed with Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.
If Golden were to be the pick in Big D, it's a move that the fanbase could get behind.
While we wait to see what will happen for the remainder of April, let's take a spin around the web and check out some of the headlines that are making waves.
Breece Hall trade isn't realistic
New York Jets running back Breece Hall has been mentioned as an option for the Cowboys on several occasions this offseason, but Blogging the Boys takes a look at why he is not a realistic option for the team.
Best NFL Draft options for Dallas
The Cowboys have several options and directions they could turn to in the upcoming NFL Draft, but what would be the best option? The fine folks at InsideTheStar.com takes a look at the best options for the Cowboys through the first three round.