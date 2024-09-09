Bill Belichick compares Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb to legendary NFL duo
Legendary coach Bill Belichick recently drew a striking comparison between the Dallas Cowboys' dynamic duo of Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb and the legendary San Francisco 49ers tandem of Joe Montana and Jerry Rice.
Speaking about the challenges defense's will face against the Cowboys this season, Belichick harkened back to his days trying to contain Montana and Rice.
"Yeah, well I sit back and think about a lot the Tuesdays that I had trying to stop Montana and Rice," he said. "Those are the two guys in San Francisco, Lamb and Prescott, those that you guys were talking about with the Cowboys."
Belichick's admiration for Montana is clear. He referenced the hall of fame quarterback's impressive career statistics, including 273 touchdowns and a 92.3 passer rating.
"You know you think about how good Montana was. I mean the numbers are just staggering," Belichick remarked.
But it's the comparison to Prescott that's raising eyebrows. Belichick highlighted Prescott's impressive 2023 season under Mike McCarthy's new offensive system, where he threw for 4,500 yards and achieved a 105 quarterback rating.
"You know Prescott had a tremendous year last year," Belichick said.
"You know if he can maintain that same type of production this year. You know Dallas is going to be tough. You know they'd be a hard team to beat all year, but this will be a big challenge for the defense’s."
