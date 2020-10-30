Blitzcast: Cowboys Worst Performers - Ever?

FRISCO - The hard, hard numbers on the Dallas Cowboys say some awful, awful things.

We discuss the loss at Washington and the injury to Andy Dalton. Why didn't the team stand up for Dalton after the illegal hit by Jon Bostic? Is there a lack of respect in play here?

We also discuss Dez Bryant signing with the Ravens and if he'll ever see the light of day on a field, much less score a TD. And along those lines, Antonio Brown is a Buc. Did Tom Brady pull some strings to make this happen? If so, just how many strings does he have access to in Tampa?

We then preview the Cowboys/Eagles matchup on Sunday night as the winner will lead the NFC East with only three wins after eight games. All the stats lean Philly's way, especially with rookie QB Ben DiNucci debuting as a Dallas starter.

