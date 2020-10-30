SI.com
Blitzcast: Cowboys Worst Performers - Ever?

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - The hard, hard numbers on the Dallas Cowboys say some awful, awful things.

Welcome to the Dallas Cowboys Blitzcast by Drunk Sports and DSP Media in partnership with CowboysSI.com. Colby Sapp and Timm “IndyCarTim” Hamm are your hosts as we discuss all things Dallas Cowboys and all things NFL.

This week we broadcast/simulcast from our new home at Stonebriar Country Club in Frisco! Please join us LIVE each Thursday night starting at 7pm from the 'Formal Lounge' inside the club for sports talk and all the Stonebriar Cocktails from our private Blitzcast Bar inside the lounge. Join the show LIVE, on Facebook, YouTube, or Periscope, or listen at CowboysSI.com!

We discuss the loss at Washington and the injury to Andy Dalton. Why didn't the team stand up for Dalton after the illegal hit by Jon Bostic? Is there a lack of respect in play here?

We also discuss Dez Bryant signing with the Ravens and if he'll ever see the light of day on a field, much less score a TD. And along those lines, Antonio Brown is a Buc. Did Tom Brady pull some strings to make this happen? If so, just how many strings does he have access to in Tampa?

We then preview the Cowboys/Eagles matchup on Sunday night as the winner will lead the NFC East with only three wins after eight games. All the stats lean Philly's way, especially with rookie QB Ben DiNucci debuting as a Dallas starter.

READ MORE: 'The DiNucci Era' Begins: 'Cowboys Drafted Me For A Reason'

Then to close the show, we offer our first-ever "PLUS" part of the Blitzcast, where we entertain news and happenings from other sports and teams around the country. We hope you enjoy!

The Blitzcast can be found and heard here each and every week, on CowboysSI.com, as well as your favorite podcast app. Wherever you listen to your podcasts, we would appreciate if you hit that ‘subscribe’ button and leave us a great review.

And feel free to message us anytime via email at TheCowboysBlitzcast@gmail.com. We can’t wait to hear from you and Go Cowboys! Please follow the discussion further with us on Twitter: @IndyCarTim, @ColbySapp, @DrunkBigRed, and @BlitzcastNFL. Special thanks to CowboysSI.com as well as Stonebriar Country Club for making this episode possible.

