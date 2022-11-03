Brandin Cooks to Cowboys - Still? Could Texans WR 'Protest' His Way to Being Cut?

FRISCO - If you are of the opinion that "a man's word is his bond,'' you surely find the idea of Brandin Cooks using his unhappiness to leverage his way off the 1-5-1 Houston Texans roster and onto the 6-2 Dallas Cowboys roster, you should probably quit reading this right now.

But there can be a seedy underbelly and a ruthless side to NFL transactions. And if Cooks is as miffed about his Texans failing to fulfill what we think he rather assumed was a "promise''?

He could in theory not wait until a team does him wrong. He could try to do that to the team.

He could in theory use whatever muscle he has - maybe not much, but still - to force his way ... pout his way ... protest his way ... to a new team.

Like the Cowboys.

The Cowboys themselves cannot entangle themselves in any of this, not without the Texans' permission. And in our conversations with sources close to the sticky situation in Houston, the Texans are hoping that with a little time, emotions will cool.

But today?

Cooks remains on the Texans roster ... but as the 7-0 Eagles play at 1-5-1 Houston tonight on "Thursday Night Football,'' sources tell us Cooks will be inactive.

Maybe because of his wrist.

Maybe because he's pissed.

OK, mostly because he's pissed.

Is there precedence for such a thing? About a year ago, Odell Beckham Jr. did it and ended up a Super Bowl hero in Los Angeles. And heck, right there in Houston, Deshaun Watson just did it and ended up with $230 million guaranteed in Cleveland. (Come to think of it, didn't Matthew Stafford, Russell Wilson, Davante Adams, Stefon Diggs and Matt Ryan all recently nudged their way to new cities?)

There are a handful of reasons why a Cooks deal didn't happen - yes, it's "complicated'' - and both teams share the burden of blame there. But that doesn't have to be Cooks' problem.

He is, in effect, sitting out Thursday's outing in a sort-of protest for one game. Could he do so again next week? And again? All along citing his "sore wrist''? Or maybe not even bothering to make up a reason beyond the obvious one?

It can be argued that Cooks recently signed a deal - a two-year, $39.6 million contract extension in April that includes $36 million guaranteed - to stay there, and that he should honor his agreement.

But he is on social media telling you (and the Texans) what he is thinking at this moment by writing, "Don’t take a man’s kindness for granted. Covered for the lies for too long those days are done. Crossed the line with playing with my career 🏹"

If he believes the Texans "crossed a line'' and mixed in dishonesty ... what stops him from trying to justify him doing the same in retaliation?

No, we're not saying the Cowboys should start preparing him a locker stall here at The Star. We are saying that - as one source tells us, "All options are on the table'' - at least until Brandin Cooks reconnects with his locker stall in Houston.

