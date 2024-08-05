LOOK: Brandin Cooks shows off amazing custom gloves at Cowboys camp
Brandin Cooks is entering his second season with the Dallas Cowboys and has been tasked with more responsibility during training camp. With CeeDee Lamb holding out, Cooks has stepped up as the veteran leader in the receiving corps.
Dallas has several young wideouts trying to figure things out in the NFL and Cooks has been an excellent source of information for them. He’s also setting the tone when it comes to swag.
Cooks showed off his custom gloves on Monday, holding them out so everyone could see the No. 3 all over.
Dallas added Cooks in a trade with the Houston Texans last season to be the No. 2 wideout across from Lamb.
He started slow but took off as the season went along, finishing with 54 receptions for 657 yards and eight touchdowns. With Michael Gallup and Tony Pollard gone, there will be plenty more targets to go around in 2024.
Dallas hopes Cooks takes advantage of those opportunities and puts up even better numbers this year.
