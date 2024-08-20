Brandin Cooks departs Cowboys training camp for 'personal matter'
The Dallas Cowboys were already down one of their star receivers and just had another step away from training camp.
CeeDee Lamb and the front office remain at an impasse in contract talks, so their No. 1 wideout has yet to make an offseason appearance.
Now, their No. 2 receiver is leaving Oxnard.
MORE: CeeDee Lamb's Spider-Man conspiracy theory goes deeper down the rabbit hole
Mike McCarthy said on Tuesday that Brandin Cooks has left for a “personal matter.” He clarified that it was something positive.
Fans in the comment section were quick to make their assumptions, especially following Brandon Aubrey leaving the first preseason game to witness the birth of his child.
He then calmly drilled a 66-yard field goal the following week.
