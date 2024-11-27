Brandin Cooks injury update gives promising news to Cowboys fans
The Dallas Cowboys are set to face the New York Giants on Thanksgiving Day, marking their third game in just 14 days.
It’s been a challenging season for Dallas, plagued by injuries and underwhelming performances on both sides of the ball. However, the Cowboys will be getting an added boost on offense as the team prepares for this divisional matchup.
According to the Cowboys’ Public Relations team, wide receiver Brandin Cooks has been activated from injured reserve. Cooks, who has been sidelined since Week 4, is expected to provide a much-needed boost to the Dallas offense.
MORE: Stephen Jones offers questionable injury update on Dallas Cowboys stars
The Dallas Cowboys' postseason hopes are fading, making a high draft pick for next season the most realistic goal for this year.
However, Thanksgiving Day brings a unique excitement—surrounded by family, food, and football, it’s hard not to root for Dallas to secure a win against their division rivals.
The return of wide receiver Brandin Cooks injects some much-needed energy into the Cowboys' offense, offering a glimmer of hope for a strong finish to an otherwise challenging season.
