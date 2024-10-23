Brandon Aubrey lands on Cowboys injury report for hilarious reason
The Dallas Cowboys returned to practice on Wednesday as preparations for the Week 8 primetime showdown with the San Francisco 49ers ramp up.
As is normal procedure, the team dropped its first injury report showing who was limited in practice and who did not participate.
While the expected names like Micah Parsons, DaRon Bland, and Caelen Carson were listed, there was one surprising standout: Pro Bowl kicker Brandon Aubrey.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys vs 49ers injury report, Week 8: Wednesday, October 23
But while Aubrey was listed, there is no reason for concern.
The team's best and most consistent offensive weapon was listed on the report as a "Did Not Participate (DNP)" for a hilarious, rare reason: jury duty.
Now, jury duty is awful. You shouldn't wish it on your worst enemy. But something tells me that's slightly better than a high-ankle sprain.
So sleep well tonight, Cowboys Nation. Brandon Aubrey is going to be just fine.
