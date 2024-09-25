Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey has outshined NFL's top talent in fantasy
In a surprising twist, Dallas Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey has outperformed some of the NFL's biggest stars in fantasy football scoring.
As of Week 3, Aubrey has recorded 50 fantasy points, surpassing notable names like Stefon Diggs, Ja'Marr Chase, Marvin Harrison Jr., Amon-Ra St. Brown, Bijan Robinson, Davante Adams, Patrick Mahomes, C.J. Stroud, CeeDee Lamb, and Tyreek Hill.
Through three weeks of play, Aubrey has been perfect on field goals (10/10), extra points, and holds the league lead in both scoring (35 points) and longest field goal (65 yards, a franchise record).
While kickers often play a supporting role in fantasy leagues, Aubrey's exceptional performance thus far serves as a potent reminder of the potential impact of special teams units.
His perfect field goal and extra point record, combined with his league-leading scoring output and a record-setting 65-yard field goal, demonstrate that kickers can be a significant difference-maker, particularly in close matchups or leagues that reward special teams contributions.
