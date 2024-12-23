Brandon Aubrey's breakout season culminates in a record-breaking night
The Dallas Cowboys are putting on a show against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday Night Football, showcasing a solid performance all around, including the exceptional kicking of All-Pro Brandon Aubrey.
MORE: Cowboys' Carl Lawson serves up pancakes, runs through Tristan Wirfs
With a 53-yard field goal in the third quarter, Aubrey extended the Cowboys' lead to 26-14. This kick marked his third 50-yarder of the night, including a pair of 58-yard kicks in the first half, showcasing his incredible accuracy and power.
More importantly, Aubrey has now surpassed Houston Texans kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn to claim the record for the most 50-yard field goals in a single season in NFL history. With 14 such kicks this year, Aubrey has established a new benchmark for long-distance accuracy.
Aubrey's consistent brilliance from long range has been one of the few bright spots for the Cowboys this season. His ability to consistently split the uprights from beyond 50 yards has provided Dallas with a key weapon.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
5 contracts Dallas Cowboys fans are ready to see expire
3 Dallas Cowboys with the most to prove over the final three games
Cowboys eliminated from playoffs: What to watch for rest of season
Cowboys trade back to add extra starter in 3-round NFL mock draft
CeeDee Lamb's new leg sleeve may make him the NFL's most tatted man