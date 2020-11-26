Breaking: Both Cowboys Tackles - Including All-Pro Martin - Exit With Injuries

ARLINGTON - The Dallas Cowboys have been devastated by injuries in many position groups entering the Thanksgiving home game here at AT & T Stadium against the Washington Football Team - no group more than in the offensive line.

And it just happened again.

First, left tackle Cameron Erving exited with an apparent knee injury. And later, still in the first half, with the Cowboys hanging on to a 3-0 lead, it happened to the All-Pro offensive lineman Zack Martin, who is a guard by trade but in the last two weeks has been called into duty at tackle because ...

Well, because of all the other injuries.

The Cowboys have been unable to field the same starters on the offensive line during any time this year for three straight weeks. The usual starting tackles, La'el Collins on the right side and another All-Pro, Tyron Smith, on the left side, are already out for the year due to injuries.

Martin has been ruled out with a calf injury - likely the same ailment he's been trying to play through for weeks. Erving is officially "questionable'' to return.

Brandon Knight and Terence Steele are now the tackles.

Dallas is already playing without starting cornerback Anthony Brown, among others. And also in the first half, defensive end Randy Gregory exited for a time due to injury. At one point it appeared as though he would return, but now comes word in the press box that he too is deemed as "questionable'' to return due to an injury to his eye.

Washington now has a 7-3 lead after one quarter.