Breaking: Cowboys Ex Coach Garrett Has COVID

FRISCO - Former Dallas Cowboys coach and current New York Giants offensive coordinator Jason Garrett tested positive for COVID-19. Garrett will remain in isolation and work remotely but the Giants will elevate tight ends coach Freddie Kitchens to play-caller Sunday against the Cleveland Browns.

The team cancelled practice on Thursday, out of "an abundance of caution." In a release the Giants cited, "There appear to be no high-risk close contacts. We are awaiting confirmation from the league."

It appears the league's most updated Coronavirus protocols may have limited the spread. Giants coaches and players did not meet on either Monday or Tuesday, and the majority of the coaching staff worked remotely. The team is expected to return to practice on Friday afternoon pending further COVID-19 test results.

Kitchens was the Browns' head coach last season. The Browns and Kitchens finished the 2019 season with a 6-10 record and Kitchens was fired.

The Browns are 9-4 and in second place in the AFC North with an eye on their first playoff berth since 2002. The Giants are second in the NFC East standings behind the Washington Football Team with playoffs hopes still alive. It will be all eyes on the Giants injury report to see if New York Quarterback Daniel Jones will be able to play this week or not.

The Giants and Browns play on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, at 7:20 p.m. CT at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.