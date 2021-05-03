BREAKING: Cowboys Decline On Vander Esch Contract, Explain Why

What was even involved in the debate for the Cowboys on Vander Esch?

FRISCO - Leighton Vander Esch has been informed by the Dallas Cowboys that the club will not be picked up the fifth-year option on his current deal - but the Cowboys have told him, via agent Ron Slavin, that they hope to sign the linebacker to a contract extension before the current deal expires in 2022.

Monday at 3 p.m. served as the deadline to decide to pass on giving $9.145 million guaranteed in 2022 to Vander Esch, who has talent but also a concerning injury history.

The dollar figure suddenly looked even more pricy following the NFL Draft in which the Cowboys selected two linebackers, Micah Parsons and Jabril Cox, in the first and fourth rounds, respectively.

With Keanu Neal, a converted safety, signed in March via free agency, and with Jaylon Smith as a holdover, the linebackers room just got crowded.

READ MORE: Dallas Cowboys: Sean Lee Makes NFL Retirement Decision

“Leighton’s had some unfortunate injury situations,” Cowboys COO Stephen Jones said before the decision was finalized.

Vander Esch suggests he's better than ever following neck surgery. But his injury history is a concern. Additionally ... As we wrote last week: "Discussing after the draft'' (which is how Dallas initially talked of this move) seemed like a fairly specific reference to the idea that if Dallas uses a premium pick on a linebacker - a trade-back? Penn State's Micah Parsons? ... - LVE might suddenly less of a priority.

And now that is exactly what has unfolded.

He can still remain a Cowboy, whether that is through the aforementioned negotiation this season, or next spring when he will be a free agent next spring. But for this year?

“There will be some competition,'' new defensive coordinator Dan Quinn said. "As a coach, I couldn’t be more pumped for that.”

READ MORE: Grading The Cowboys Draft