BREAKING: Cowboys Ex Aldon Smith Wanted By Police On Battery Charge

FRISCO - As CowboysSI.com was first to report, the Dallas Cowboys parted ways with Aldon Smith due to "personal issues,'' leaving him to sign a one-year deal with the Seattle Seahawks.

But now a sort of "personal issue'' is again about to enter the headlines.

Smith is reportedly wanted by law-enforcement officials in the New Orleans area (where he has family) on a charge of second-degree battery that allegedly occurred on April 17.

Smith’s involvement with "issues'' put an end to his Dallas career. The same thing occurred in March, at least temporarily sidetracking the continuation of his comeback in Seattle (where the Seahawks were interested in signing him then), which started with Dallas a year ago after spending almost a half-decade out of football due to a series of behavior-related NFL suspensions.

We were also told in March that Smith wished to continue his football career. ... and reconnecting with Seattle is obviously an attempt to do that - though that arrangement could now be in jeopardy.

Early on in Smith’s career, starting in San Francisco, he recorded 33.5 sacks during his first two seasons before a host of off-the-field concerns derailed his career.

Smith, 31, earned reinstatement last offseason and signed on a one-year deal to play for Dallas in 2020, where he participated in all 16 games and totaled five sacks.

At season's end, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said, “It’s inspirational to see a man like Aldon Smith have the comeback here that he had. ... and we want him to build on it to the benefit of the Cowboys.”

That comment has caused some media outlets to report that Dallas was still trying to bring back Smith, and it's caused other outlets to suggest that the recent signing of edge-rusher Tarell Basham is the reason Smith isn't a Cowboy. Those reports are wrong; people who know Smith are concerned about his "issues,'' not about him re-upping in Dallas - which the Cowboys never planned on doing.

