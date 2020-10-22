FRISCO - Ever since his April 2018 release from his beloved Dallas Cowboys, and then the ensuing season-ending injury sustained after a two-day stint in New Orleans, Dez Bryant has been searching for the right place and the right time.

Today. In Baltimore. ... Maybe both.

"You know it!'' Bryant told CowboysSI.com in late August about his plan to eventually land with the Ravens. He attended a workout then, and today he plans on signing with Baltimore, his trainer David Robinson tells us.

We're told Bryant is en route to Baltimore now. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport is careful to note that Bryant must first pass a physical and then will likely begin on the Baltimore practice squad.

Robinson predicted Bryant would "kill this workout'' and obviously the Ravens did come away impressed.

Bryant, a Pro Bowler during his Dallas days, has visited before with the Ravens about hooking up. In his preparation to return to football, he's conducted workout sessions with old Cowboys teammates like Ezekiel Elliott and Dak Prescott, and fellow East Texas hero Patrick Mahomes of the Chiefs.

After he signed a one-year deal in New Orleans in November 2018, he tore his Achilles tendon two days later. He's made it clear in conversations with us that now, as he's about to turn 32 in November, he's prepared to play a supplemental role for a Super Bowl contender.

The Ravens could use the help. The Ravens are contenders. Today is Dez' day.