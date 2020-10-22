SI.com
CowboyMaven
HomeCowboy Maven+NewsPodcastsGame Day
Search

BREAKING: Cowboys Ex Dez Bryant To Sign With Ravens

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - Ever since his April 2018 release from his beloved Dallas Cowboys, and then the ensuing season-ending injury sustained after a two-day stint in New Orleans, Dez Bryant has been searching for the right place and the right time.

Today. In Baltimore. ... Maybe both.

"You know it!'' Bryant told CowboysSI.com in late August about his plan to eventually land with the Ravens. He attended a workout then, and today he plans on signing with Baltimore, his trainer David Robinson tells us.

We're told Bryant is en route to Baltimore now. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport is careful to note that Bryant must first pass a physical and then will likely begin on the Baltimore practice squad.

Robinson predicted Bryant would "kill this workout'' and obviously the Ravens did come away impressed.

READ MORE: Dez Welcomes Lamb To 'The 88 Club'

READ MORE: Michael Irvin Predicts CeeDee To The HOF

READ MORE: Drew Pearson - 'The Original 88' - Is HOF-Bound

Bryant, a Pro Bowler during his Dallas days, has visited before with the Ravens about hooking up. In his preparation to return to football, he's conducted workout sessions with old Cowboys teammates like Ezekiel Elliott and Dak Prescott, and fellow East Texas hero Patrick Mahomes of the Chiefs.

After he signed a one-year deal in New Orleans in November 2018, he tore his Achilles tendon two days later. He's made it clear in conversations with us that now, as he's about to turn 32 in November, he's prepared to play a supplemental role for a Super Bowl contender. 

The Ravens could use the help. The Ravens are contenders. Today is Dez' day.

THANKS FOR READING COWBOY MAVEN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Washington Pass-Rush Talk; Cowboys DE Aldon Smith Injury Update

Locked On Cowboys: Pass-Rush Talk - From Washington, and From Dallas, An Aldon Smith Injury Update

Mike Fisher

Jaylon Smith On His Cowboys, His Cryo Business & 'The Vote'

Jaylon Smith, With Paige Hathaway, On His Dallas Cowboys, His Cryo Business & 'The Vote'

Mike Fisher

NFC East Champ: How Many Wins Do Cowboys Need?

To Be The NFC East Champ In 2020, Just How Many Wins Do The Dallas Cowboys - Or Any Of The Other Wobbly Contenders - Need?

Mike Fisher

Cowboys Injury Report: Concern For Aldon Smith?

The Dallas Cowboys released their injury report on Thursday afternoon, with Cowboys pass rusher Aldon Smith appearing as a surprise addition.

Matt Galatzan

Gross: Dallas Cowboys' Problems Reflected In SI NFL Power Rankings

Injuries, turnovers and poor defense highlight the Dallas Cowboys right now, which explains their position in the NFL Week 7 SI Power Rankings

BriAmaranthus

Locked On Cowboys: 'Not Pointing In Right Direction' - McCarthy

Locked On Cowboys Podcast: 'Our Trend Line Is Not Pointing In The Right Direction,' Admits Dallas Coach Mike McCarthy

Mike Fisher

Zeke on Cowboys Crisis: ‘Look in the Mirror’

Ezekiel Elliott's Solution To The Present Dallas Cowboys Crisis? ‘Look in the Mirror’

Mike Fisher

Betting Odds: Will Cowboys Finally Cover A Spread?

My best bet for Dallas vs. Washington pains me; will the Cowboys finally cover a spread?

BriAmaranthus

Surgery For Cowboys O-Lineman; Which Five Kids Are Left?

It's Another Surgery For Another Dallas Cowboys O-Lineman; Which Five Kids Are Left To Play In NFL Week 7 At Washington?

Mike Fisher

Cowboys' McCarthy Responds to Unhappy Players: 'Talk To Me'

Dallas Cowboys Coach Mike McCarthy Responds to Players' Anonymous Criticisms: 'Talk To Me, I'm Your Guy'

Mike Fisher