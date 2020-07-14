FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys have renewed "open communication'' with the representative for QB Dak Prescott with the continued hope of making him the highest-paid player in franchise history via a long-term contract - and the communication has come more recently than the oft-reported (and seemingly long-ago) month of March.

This according to colleague Bryan Broaddus, reporting Tuesday on "G-Bag Nation'' on 105.3 The Fan about 25 hours ahead of the Wednesday deadline to forge a new deal or keep the QB on his a one-year deal, on the exclusive franchise tag that would pay him $31.409 million for the 2020 NFL season.

The single-season deal, and the problems that can come with it, as we detail here, are still in play. But Cowboys owner Jerry Jones recently called Prescott "a family member'' and it stands to reason that while a stalemate might continue, complete silence between the Jones and agent Todd France should not.

As one source close to the negotiations told CowboysSI.com on Monday, the involved parties are taking a "wait-and-see approach.'' That's something short of a promise that a new deal might get done - but it's something short of doomsday as well. In the first week of March, Dallas upped its offer to about $35 million per year, over five years, with more than $106 mil in virtual guarantees. Prescott's side is asking for a four-year deal.

"I have confidence in my agency, my agents, my team,'' Dak said recently. "I have confidence in the Cowboys. Something will get done."

It can only "get done,'' though, if the two parties talk. "Open communications'' signal a start.