CowboyMaven
Top Stories
Cowboy Maven+
News
Podcasts

Breaking: Cowboys Have 'Open Communication' In Talks With Dak

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys have renewed "open communication'' with the representative for QB Dak Prescott with the continued hope of making him the highest-paid player in franchise history via a long-term contract - and the communication has come more recently than the oft-reported (and seemingly long-ago) month of March.

This according to colleague Bryan Broaddus, reporting Tuesday on "G-Bag Nation'' on 105.3 The Fan about 25 hours ahead of the Wednesday deadline to forge a new deal or keep the QB on his a one-year deal, on the exclusive franchise tag that would pay him $31.409 million for the 2020 NFL season.

The single-season deal, and the problems that can come with it, as we detail here, are still in play. But Cowboys owner Jerry Jones recently called Prescott "a family member'' and it stands to reason that while a stalemate might continue, complete silence between the Jones and agent Todd France should not.

As one source close to the negotiations told CowboysSI.com on Monday, the involved parties are taking a "wait-and-see approach.'' That's something short of a promise that a new deal might get done - but it's something short of doomsday as well. In the first week of March, Dallas upped its offer to about $35 million per year, over five years, with more than $106 mil in virtual guarantees. Prescott's side is asking for a four-year deal.

"I have confidence in my agency, my agents, my team,'' Dak said recently. "I have confidence in the Cowboys. Something will get done."

It can only "get done,'' though, if the two parties talk. "Open communications'' signal a start.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cowboys Stand Pat With Dak? Why 'The Tag Is A Drag'

As The Negotiation Deadline Nears, Will The Dallas Cowboys Stand Pat With Dak Prescott? Here's Why 'The Tag Is A Drag'

Mike Fisher

How Many Cowboys Make NFC East All-Preseason Team Defense?

How Many Dallas Cowboys Make SI's NFC East All-Preseason Team: The Defense?

Mike Fisher

Source: Amid Negotiating Pessimism, the Cowboys & Prescott Taking A 'Wait-and-See' Approach

Source: Amid Negotiating Pessimism, the Dallas Cowboys & Dak Prescott Are Taking A 'Wait-and-See' Approach

Mike Fisher

by

Smoothie52

Source: Cowboys Are 'Not Likely' to Pursue Free-Agent DE Jadeveon Clowney

A Team Source Tells CowboysSI.com That The Dallas Cowboys Are 'Not Likely' to Pursue Free-Agent DE Jadeveon Clowney

Mike Fisher

Report: Cowboys 'Giving Up Hope' On A Randy Gregory Return

Report: The Dallas Cowboys Are 'Giving Up Hope' On A 2020 Randy Gregory Return to The NFL

Mike Fisher

NFL Identity Crisis: Cowboys Vs. Washington Enters New Era

A Deep Dive Into An NFL Identity Crisis: The Dallas Cowboys Rivalry With Washington Enters New Era

Richie Whitt

Another Cowboys Newcomer Calls For Action From Jerry Jones

Another Dallas Cowboys Veteran Newcomer Calls For Action From Quiet Owner Jerry Jones

Mike Fisher

It's Official: Cowboys Will Face 'New' NFL Rival In Washington

It's Official: Cowboys Will Face 'New' NFL Rival In Washington; Name Change Coming In D.C.

Mike Fisher

How Many Cowboys Make NFC East All-Preseason Team Offense?

How Many Dallas Cowboys Make SI's NFC East All-Preseason Team: The Offense?

Mike Fisher

Cowboys Contract: How Much Does McCarthy Dak Opinion Count?

Dak Debate: How Much Does The New Dallas Cowboys Coach Mike McCarthy's Opinion of QB Prescott Count When It Comes To Contract Negotiations?

Mike Fisher