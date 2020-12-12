Cowboys Rule OUT Two Starting DBs, Elevate Standout Rookie For Bengals

The Dallas Cowboys Had Injury Concerns For Two Starting DBs vs. Bengals - And Now Come Two Moves, Plus The Elevation of a Standout Rookie

FRISCO - Sunday's noon NFL Week 14 game at Cincinnati will once again see the Dallas Cowboys playing short-handed in the secondary.

As the 3-9 Cowboys travel to Cincy on Saturday, they do so without the injury-related availability of two key members of the secondary, up-and-coming safety Donovan Wilson and veteran cornerback Anthony Brown.

That means moves.

Both important DBs have been ruled out for the game, the Cowboys shifting their designations from "questionable'' to "out.''

READ MORE:'Arrogant & Ignorant': Do Dallas Cowboys Admit To Major Coaching Error?

READ MORE: Jerry Jones Addresses Idea Of Firing Himself As Cowboys GM

Over the course of the last two weeks, Brown has tried to practice but continues to have issues with his ribs; the team's staff ultimately opted to hold him back.

In the case of Wilson, he practiced very little in recent days and is now a no-go.

READ MORE: Dallas O-Lineman to IR; Should Ezekiel Elliott Sit?

As a helper, the Cowboys signed up from the practice squad defensive back Saivion Smith. They did not bring up a running back, indicating that Ezekiel Elliott, despite his calf bruise, should be available.

Additionally, Tyler Biadasz, who has played well when healthy, is over his groin problem and has been activated.

READ MORE: Dallas Cowboys Place Starting CB Chidobe Awuzie on COVID IR

With Dallas missing so many DBs (Chidobe Awuzie was this week moved to the COVID IR list), Saivion Smith along with Rashard Robinson could be key contributors at the cornerback spot against a Cincy team that will be playing without No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow, the QB who is out for the season due to injury.

Dallas' QB will be Andy Dalton, who previously spend a decade as the Bengals' signal-caller.