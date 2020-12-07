Breaking: Cowboys Rule OUT Two Starting DBs For Ravens

FRISCO - Cowboys defensive end Demarcus Lawrence is speaking a colorful truth when he says of Dallas’ meeting with the Ravens and Dez Bryant that it was "all love'' but that things would have to turn violent once they hit the "grass.''

But Tuesday night’s NFL Week 13 game at Baltimore isn’t going to be about Dallas defensive ends colliding with Ravens receivers - it’s going to be in part about Dallas defensive backs’ ability to cover them.

And there, the Cowboys have a problem.

As the 3-8 Cowboys on Monday travel to Baltimore a source told Sports Illustrated that Dallas had "some concerns'' about the injury-related availability of two key members of the secondary, up-and-coming safety Donovan Wilson and veteran cornerback Anthony Brown.

And now? The "worry'' has manifested itself into "moves.''

Both important DBs have been ruled out for the game, the Cowboys shifting their designations from "questionable'' to "out.''

Over the course of the week leading up to the game, Brown tried to practice but continues to have issues with his ribs; the team's staff ultimately opted to hold him back.

In the case of Wilson, he practiced very little in recent days and is now a no-go for Tuesday's 7:05 p.m. CT kickoff.

The Cowboys have also moved Zack Martin (calf) and safety Steven Parker (ankle) to Reserve/Injured - the Parker move another blow to the secondary. To help in Baltimore, young cornerbacks Deante Burton and Rashard Robinson have been signed up from the practice squad.