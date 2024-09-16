Breaking down Dak Prescott's performance since signing life-changing contract
The Dallas Cowboys had an interesting start to the regular season. The franchise inked a new deal with star receiver CeeDee Lamb and made a splash by locking up quarterback Dak Prescott just before the team's first game of the season.
Dallas is now two games into the new contract Prescott era.
Let's see how things are shaking out for the franchise signal-caller.
Week 1 Performance
After today, it feels that Week 1 was a lifetime ago for Cowboys fans. However, just a week ago, the Cowboys looked like Super Bowl contenders.
Prescott finished the game with 179 yards passing and one touchdown on a 59.4 percent completion percentage. The 179 yards of passing was just good enough to be the 18th-best quarterback of the week.
Week 2 Blunders
The passing yards numbers went up this past Sunday, as Prescott threw for 293 yards. However, that is easy to do when playing catch-up for most of the game. The worst part of Prescott's Week 2 performance was the turnovers.
The Cowboys quarterback tossed two interceptions and finished the game with a QBR of 78.3.
The Cowboys quarterback has not eased the fanbase or the front office with his start to the 2024 campaign. However, there is still time to lead this team to greatness.
