BREAKING: Tyrone Crawford Moved To Cowboys COVID List

FRISCO - Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman Tyrone Crawford recently admitted that his level of play in this 2020 NFL season has not lived up to his usual standards.

"I don’t think I’ve played to the level that I want to play,'' the veteran Crawford said. "No excuses by me. I’ve got to get better."

But before that happened for Crawford on the field, it will have to happen for Crawford off the field, as on Wednesday afternoon the Cowboys placed him on the IR/COVID list.

Crawford has been a long-time starter and leader in the Dallas defensive line, but last year sustained a pair of hip injuries that caused him to get surgeries on both leading into this season. He's played some defensive tackle and has a history of also helping at defensive end, but only recently has he flashed this season in a big way - most noticeably in Week 9 in the close home loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in which he sliced into the middle of the line to block a Steelers kick attempt.

Crawford has put some pressure on the QB this year, even when he was coming off the bench behind young Trysten Hill, who is now out for the season with an injury. Dallas is also trying to adjust to a new defensive system under head coach Mike McCarthy and coordinator Mike Nolan, and that has surely contributed to the team's struggles and the Cowboys' unfortunate 2-7 record.

Crawford obviously wishes to be part of the turnaround ... but first he will have to deal with the COVID issue that of course has plagued most every NFL team this season.

The Cowboys are on a bye this week and will next travel to take on the Minnesota Vikings.



