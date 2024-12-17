Buccaneers' high-powered offense will not pity banged-up Cowboys D
The NFL did the Dallas Cowboys no favors when it comes to the team's 2024 schedule. The remaining three games on the schedule will be a gauntlet for the Cowboys to go up against. The first team to greet the Cowboys during this gauntlet will be the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The NFC South leaders have been on a tear recently. The Buccaneers are on a four-game winning streak, with their offense firing on all cylinders.
The reason the offense has been on such a heater has been the play of quarterback Baker Mayfield.
Mayfield is putting up MVP numbers without any of the MVP respect.
The Buccaneers quarterback has 3,617 yards passing and 32 touchdown passes on the season. His 32 touchdown passes put him third in the league, behind just Joe Burrow and Lamar Jackson.
Mayfield is used to playing with a chip on his shoulder. However, the Cowboys can't be thrilled about a meeting with a quarterback who is playing at an MVP caliber and yet is still being overlooked.
One should expect the Buccaneers' offense to put their foot on the pedal and never look back, even if the Cowboys' defense has been shredded by injury.
