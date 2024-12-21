Buccaneers to be without key offensive starter against Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys welcome Baker Mayfield and the high-powered Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense to AT&T Stadium in Week 16 with a primetime showdown on Sunday Night Football to wrap up a busy NFL Sunday.
While the Cowboys defense is dealing with several impactful injuries, the Buccaneers offense will also be shorthanded.
On Saturday, the Buccaneers downgraded starting tight end Cade Otton from questionable to out with his nagging knee injury.
ESPN's Adam Schefter shared the news.
This season, Otton is having the best year of his career with 59 catches for 600 yards and four touchdowns. Payne Durham is listed behind Otton on the team's depth chart at tight end, while wide receiver Jalen McMillan should see increased targets.
We'll find out on Sunday night whether the Cowboys defense will be able to contain Baker and company regardless of who is on the field.
