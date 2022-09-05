FRISCO - Micah Parsons has a stated goal to be the NFL's best player in 2022. That campaign begins in Week 1 as for the second straight year, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will open their season against Micah's Cowboys. ... which the Bucs concede is a "problem.''

"He can blow up runs, he can cover," Bucs coach Todd Bowles said. "He causes a lot of problems. They cause a lot of mismatches for him, they get him in position where he’s on the back a lot, but he can beat linemen as well.

He’s a true game-wrecker.”

In that game to open the 2021 seasons, Parsons - who has since admitted that as a rookie he was sometimes only "guessing'' what he was supposed to be doing - had seven tackles and a quarterback hit. Dallas didn't win that game. But Parsons would go on to help the Cowboys post a 12-5 record in part thanks to his 84 tackles and 13 sacks, all good enough to guide him to winning NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year.

The Bucs recognize a big part of the challenge is that Dallas defensive coordinator Dan Quinn has wisely opted to move the linebacker around, not making him an easy target by cementing him into one spot.

Bowles noted that Bucs quarterback Tom Brady will have the assignment of making sure to locate Parsons ... or else.

Parsons, who said he wants to "dominate every game'' and to "be feared,'' is not backing down from the Brady challenge. In fact, as he reflects back on that first meeting, he sees it as a personal low point.

"I would say that was probably my worst game last year," said Parsons, who is not planning a repeat performance.

