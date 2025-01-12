Buffalo Bills star gets endorsement from Cowboys RB for major payday
The Dallas Cowboys may be at home during the NFL Playoffs, but one player has a strong rooting interest. Cowboys backup running back Dalvin Cook has been paying close attention to his brother, Buffalo Bills star James Cook, as the team took the field in the AFC Wild Card round.
Cook and the Bills hosted the Denver Broncos and Cook wasted no time making his impact felt in the postseason.
The NFL rushing touchdowns co-leader scored a touchdown in the first half to put the Bills ahead, 10-7, in the second quarter.
MORE: Ashton Jeanty wants Cowboys to be his NFL home & he's making it clear
After Cook found the endzone, older brother Dalvin took to social media to campaign for James Cook to get a massive pay raise. Dalvin is campaigning for James to get $20 million a year.
While it is nice for brothers to look after brothers, $20 million per year is not going to happen.
For comparisons sake, Philadelphia Eagles star Saquon Barkley is getting $12.6 million per year, while the highest-paid running back. San Francisco 49ers star Christian McCaffrey, earns $19 million per year.
But, it's nice to dream.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Dallas Cowboys land elite safety, massive wideout in 7-round mock draft
4 Mike Zimmer replacements Dallas Cowboys should consider
Mike McCarthy should make the decision for the Cowboys & walk away
How does Cowboys salary cap compare to rest of NFL entering offseason?
Steve Sarkisian to Dallas Cowboys speculation makes its way to ESPN
Meet Reece Allman: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc